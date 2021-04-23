144 Out of 300 Villagers Test Positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka's Belagavi District

In an alarming case, almost half the population in a village in Karnataka’s Belgavi district tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the rapid antigen test on Tuesday.

Out of 300 villagers in Aabanali village, 144 tested positive for Covid-19, The Times of India reported. The village has been sealed.

Those infected were reportedly working as daily-wage earners in Maharashtra and returned home after strict Covid-19 restrictions were imposed there in the wake of the spurt in the cases.

Besides, most of these villagers travel to neighbouring Goa and Maharashtra every now and then so chances are they may have got the infection as there were no proper health checks at the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

“Confirmatory RT-PCR tests will be conducted and we have sealed the village. The villagers may have picked up infection in Maharashtra,” District health officer Shashikanth Muniyal said.

The villagers were taken for tests after some visited a government health centre in the village complaining of mild fever and body ache. Soon, contact-tracing was done and most of the villagers only were found to be positive.

“It all started on April 10 when three people got themselves tested in the village. Health workers did not conduct the tracing exercise immediately. Villagers, instead of isolating themselves at home, roamed about the village before a large number started complaining of Covid-like symptoms,” said a villager, Marithi.

Meanwhile, mass testing was conducted after 23 people visited the health facility after they complained of fever.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here