1,440 Missing Children Traced in 2 Months after Delhi Police Commissioner Announced Out-of-turn Promotion for Cops

The Delhi Police traced 1,440 missing children in the last two months after the announcement of special incentives by the commissioner of police. Taking the cases of missing children seriously, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava in August promised out-of-turn promotions to cops involved in tracing them.

The Anti-Human Trafficking unit (AHTU) in every district got more active in tracing the missing children. As a result, since August the police traced 1,440 children, including those who went missing previously. A total of 1,222 children had gone missing in the last two months.

This year the success rate for Delhi in tracing the missing children has been 74.96%. The total number of children who went missing since January was 3,507 while 2,629 of them have been traced and reunited with their family. While last year it was 61.64% and a total of 5,412 children went missing and 3,336 were traced.

"These missing children largely belonged to the lower strata of the society," said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer.

Shrivastava in his meetings with senior officers focused on tracing missing children and reuniting them with their families. He even announced the grant of additional incentives including Out-of-Turn Promotion for any constable or head constable recovering 50 or more missing children below the age of 14 years (15 children out of them of the age group less than 8 years) within 12 calendar months and 'Asadharan Karya Puraskar' for any constable or head constable who recovers 15 or more missing children below the age of 14 (five children out of them of the age group less than eight) within a period of 12 calendar months.

The Delhi Police's Northeast district's AHTU traced a Divyang child (hearing and speech impaired) who went missing three years ago. The child at three went missing and reached Sanskar Aashram. The AHTU traced the police station which brought him to the Aashram and then started looking for all the complaints filed during that time regarding missing of a three-year-old in that district.

They traced his parents to Bihar, who had shifted from Delhi sometime back. The police sent the child's photo to them and they recognised him as their son. When they came to take him back, they didn't have money and the Lockdown was announced. The cops gave him Rs 2,500 for expenses and after unlocking was announced they took the child with them to Bihar.