1,447 Fishermen Released from Pakistan Jails Since 2016: Ministry of External Affairs
Minister of State for External Affairs Ministry V Muraleedharan, in a written response to a question, said release of 1,447 Indian fishermen have been secured since 2016.
New Delhi: As many as 1,447 Indian fishermen have been released and repatriated from Pakistan's custody since 2016, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
This year, till June 20, 355 were released, he added.
"Government of India has consistently taken up the issue of early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen along with their boats from Pakistan's custody. This includes 355 Indian fishermen who have returned this year," he said.
