145 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses – India Ends 2021 With a Bang; Health Min Madaviya Hails Medical Fraternity

India on New Year’s eve crossed the milestone of administering over 145 crore of the Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The feat was hailed by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who termed the milestone as ‘ending 2021 on a great note’.

The health minister also thanked the medical fraternity. “Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations Syringe. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year."

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive to include everyone above 18 from May 1.

