145th Rath Yatra Commences in Ahmedabad in Full Force After Two Years; Amit Shah Performs Morning Aarti

The 145th annual Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath began this morning in Ahmedabad. The Chariots of Lord Jagannath followed by Sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Lord Baldev will travel during the day on their traditional route. The Yatra is being held in a full-fledged manner after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 145th historic Rath Yatra begins from Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area of the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed Mangla Arti at Lord Jagannath Temple early today morning. Home Minister Harsh Shanghvi also joined in morning rituals.

The Rath Yatra procession begins after the traditional “Pahind” rituals- the symbolic path cleaned by a golden broom in the temple by the state chief minister. CM Bhupendra Patel performes Pahind Vidhi.

18 decorated elephants are leading the three chariots, while 101 trucks, 30 akharas, and 18 Bhajan Mandalis with saints follow the procession. Rath Yatra will pass through its 18-kilometer-long traditional route before coming back to the temple by late evening. 25 thousand police personnel along with drones and body-worn cameras have been deployed to maintain law and order situations during the Rath Yatra festival.

