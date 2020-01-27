15 Arrested for Pathalgarhi Massacre That Killed 7 Villagers in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with the killing of seven villagers allegedly by "Pathalgarhi" movement supporters at Burugulikera village in West Singhbhum district last week, police said on Monday.

The 15 accused, who were aged between 19 and 60 years, were picked up on Sunday and charged with murder and rioting, among others.

When produced before the court of Chakradharpur (West Singhbhum) sub-divisional judicial magistrate on Monday, they were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody, police said in a statement.

Supporters of "Pathalgarhi" movement allegedly kidnapped the seven villagers of Burugulikera in Guddi block on January 21 and killed them for allegedly opposing their stir. Their mutilated bodies were recovered from a forest, around four kilometres from the village the next day.

Pathalgarhi is a name given to a tribal movement. Proponents of Pathalgarhi want that no laws of the land would be applicable to the tribal people. They write tenets on large stones and erect them in their areas of influence.

The killings that took place days after the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the state on December 29, triggered widespread outrage and Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT).

