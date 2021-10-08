15 Cops to be Booked For Robbery, Murder in Dacoit Balachandra Fake Encounter Case

A special court has ordered the police to register a case of robbery and murder against policemen who claimed to have killed dacoit Balachandra Yadav in an encounter in the Chitrakoot district.

On March 31, Chitrakoot police and the STF claimed that they had killed Bhalchandra, who had a bounty of INR 25000, in an encounter. Post the encounter, the relatives of Bhalchandra accused the policemen of carrying out a planned murder. The matter created an uproar and reached the Bhavit court.

On Thursday, the court ordered that the then Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal and 15 other policemen, including STF officers, be booked for robbery and murder. Bhalchandra was a member of the gang controlled by Gauri Yadav, a dacoit with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

Families allege foul play:

Post the incident, the relatives of Bhalchandra had called the encounter fake. According to his family, Bhalchandra Yadav had gone to Satna to mark his presence in the court and his signature proves it. The STF police picked him midway before brutally assaulting and killing him, the family said. The entire incident was shown as an encounter, alleged the family.

Later, following an uproar and the family’s strong allegations, the police refused to hand them the body. However, after the intervention of a Madhya Pradesh MLA, the police handed over his body to the relatives.

Bhalchandra’s wife had appealed for justice in the court accusing the police of a fake encounter.

