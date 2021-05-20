15-day-old Baby from UP, Who Got Covid-19 from Mother During Birth, Recovers

A 15-day-old girl, who after birth lost her mother to Covid-19, on Thursday returned to her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj after recovering from coronavirus in 14 days at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. The baby had contracted the infection from her mother, who had tested Covid-19 positive and later did not survive.

“The baby was yet to be born when her coronavirus positive mother, a resident of Allahabad, was admitted to the People’s Medical College here designated by the government for Covid-19 treatment," Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang told reporters.

“Although the child’s mother could not be saved post- delivery as she was suffering from severe pneumonia and her CT score was 23, the hospital staff managed to save her daughter, who also tested positive for coronavirus post-birth," he said.

The baby received treatment from a dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff and she was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after testing negative for the infection, the minister added.

“The child went home today and it is a major achievement for the state as well as the health care personnel working day and night during pandemic and providing treatment not just to the people of Madhya Pradesh, but also of other states," he added.

Rashid Khan, a native of Allahabad, had brought her pregnant wife Ruhi to Bhopal when he could arrange treatment in hometown earlier this month. Ruhi was 35-week pregnant then and had tested positive for Covid-19. She delivered the baby girl in critical condition and later succumbed to the infection.

The hospital staff said that the baby was lesser in weight and had breathing issues. When she also tested Covid-19 positive, they panicked. However, the staffer did not lose hope and took care of the child day and night and now she has recovered and her weight is around 2.5kg.

The hospital staff’s joy knows no bound and they turned emotional when they bid adieu to the baby.

Meanwhile, Rashid said that he had lost all hopes of his baby surviving the illness. “I am so glad that the hospital staff cared for her daughter 24×7," said Rashid.

(with inputs from PTI)

