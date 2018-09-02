15-Day-Old Karishma, India's First Ayushman Bharat Baby, is Already a Celebrity

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled National Health Protection Mission or Ayushman Bharat, a baby girl was born at the Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana's Karnal district.Born on August 17, Karishma or the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ baby has already attained celebrity status after her father Amit Kumar became the first beneficiary of the PMJAY scheme. This happened when the hospital reimbursed Kumar Rs 9,000 for Karshima’s birth.Although the scheme will officially be launched on September 25 — the birthday of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay — Haryana started PMJAY pilots in 26 hospitals in the state the same day as they were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.On the same day, Mousami, Amit Kumar's wife, was admitted to the hospital for delivery and two days later, Karishma was born.A doctor at the hospital said, "She is healthy and while the birth has been paid for by the scheme, the vaccinations she is getting right now are also free of cost."Reacting to the incident, Ayushman Bharat deputy CEO, Dr Dinesh Arora in a tweet welcomed Karishma into the world. “First claim raised under #AyushmanBharat. A baby girl is born through caesarean section at Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana. Claim of RS 9000 paid to the hospital by Ayushman Bharat- Haryana. @AyushmanNHA welcomes the young angel!” he wrote.CEO Dr Indu Bhusan further responded with a “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” and tagged the official twitter handle of the prime minister’s office.Ayushman Bharat, also called 'Modicare', is the national healthcare policy announced by the Government of India in the Union Budget this year. The ambitious healthcare policy promises to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.There is no upper limit on family size and all pre-existing conditions are covered.Entitlement and eligibility will be decided on the basis of the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data.In the meantime, pilots have been announced in 106 districts of the country, including all of Haryana, ahead of a countrywide rollout on September 25. In Haryana, 15.50 lakh families, including 9,25,014 rural households and 6,26,761 urban households, will be entitled to the PMJAY.​