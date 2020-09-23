INDIA

15 Deaths, 1,946 Fresh Virus Cases In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Fifteen people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as the state reported a record 1,946 daily cases, taking the infection numbers to 1,20,739, according to a health bulletin. So far, 1,382 people have died from the infection in the state.

Jaipur has reported 314 deaths till now, followed by 137 in Jodhpur; 105 in Bikaner; 98 in Ajmer; 95 in Kota; 76 in Bharatpur; 57 in Pali; 46 in Nagaur; 45 in Udaipur; 36 in Alwar; 29 each in Barmer and Sikar; and 24 in Dholpur. On Wednesday, Jaipur recorded 378 cases; followed by 296 in Jodhpur; 148 in Sikar; 140 in Alwar; 113 in Udaipur; 103 in Bhilwara; and 93 in Ajmer besides other districts. According to the bulletin, currently 18,992 are under treatment and 98,986 people have been discharged after recovery.

  • First Published: September 23, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
