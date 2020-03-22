15 Districts in Uttar Pradesh to go Under Lockdown Till March 25, Announces Govt

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that in order to contain the coronavirus spread, 15 districts of the state will be under lockdown from March 23 to 25. The situation will be reviewed on March 25 again and further decision will be taken then.

The districts which will be under lockdown include Agra, Lucknow, Noida, Ghazbaiabd, Moradabad, Barabanki, Varanasi, Kanpur, Azambarg, Bareilly, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur. People of these cities should not go out unnecessarily and will be from lockdown in first phase.

Police forces will be deployed to help people with 3,000 four-wheelers and 1,500 two-wheleers and will ensure availability of essential commodities.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, “The danger of pandemic is not over yet and we are in a very critical stage now, a little carelessness can have a very bad effect. Prevention is better than cure in this pandemic, we all should follow the guidelines issued by the government. I would like to appeal to people not to get out of their homes even after 9pm today. All the facilities are being provided by the government, people are being informed about the issue. Also people who live in districts which share their border with Nepal should be more alert and take proper precautions.”

“From March 23 to 25, UPSRTC busses will not be running and inter-state connectivity will also stop. I will also appeal people to perform their religious work inside their houses and not gather in temples, mosques, gurudwaras etc.” Adityanath added.

In an attempt to contain the coronavirus spread in the country, the Centre, after consultation with the various state governments has decided to allow only essential services to continue in the 75 districts across India where patients were found infected with COVID-19. Out of these 75 districts, seven districts are from Uttar Pradesh where patients were found positive for the novel coronavirus.

The districts which are likely to go under ‘lockdown’ in Uttar Pradesh include Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi.

However, sources suggest that the orders for continuing only essential services may also be expanded to other districts as per the assessment of the various state governments. Apart from this, train services have been suspended till March 31. However, goods trains will continue to operate. Metro rail services have also been stopped till March 31.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has requested residents of Uttar Pradesh to observe the 'janta-curfew'till 6am on March 23.

As per the latest data issued by the UP Health Department, till now 343 people have showed symptoms of the COVID-19. Till date 26 people have been tested positive across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Almost 6,134 people from coornavirus-affected countries have returned to the state, while 3378 people have been sent to isolation and are under observation for 28 days.

More than 25 lakh people have been scanned at the various airports in Uttar Pradesh.

