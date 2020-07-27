Goat-cha! 15 Goats ‘Taken Into Custody’ For Eating Saplings in Telangana, Owners Fined Rs 45,000

The law is the same for everyone. Just ask the 15 goats detained by Yellandu municipal authorities in Telangana for grazing on recently planted saplings.

The goats have been in the custody of municipal officials in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for a few days now. They were ‘detained’ when Yellandu Municipal Commissioner Alla Srinivasa Reddy saw the goats chewing on saplings that were planted as part of the Haritha Haram greenery drive.

“We took all the 15 goats into our custody and shifted them to the municipal office. We fined Rs 3,000 for each goat and informed the owners to take them after paying the fine. But so far no one came forward to pay,” he said.

A similar incident had unfolded in September last year when two goats were taken into custody by police in Hyderabad for eating saplings planted by an environmental group.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched phase-VI of Haritha Haram in June this year. The programme is aimed at increasing the greenery in the state.

The state government is hoping to plant around 30 crore saplings across the state.