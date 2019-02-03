English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15 Held for Stealing 1000 kg Nandi Idol from Temple in Andra Pradesh
The culprits had stolen the granite idol believing rumours that diamonds were in it. They had taken the idol to the banks of a canal in the district and dismantled it, but found no precious stones.
Rajamahendravaram: Fifteen people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the recent theft of a 1000-kg 'Nandi' idol from an ancient Shiva temple in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, police said.
A special police team arrested the 15 after investigations into the theft of the granite idol from the 400-year old Agastheswara Swamy temple in Ramachandrapuram on the night of January 24.
The culprits had stolen the granite idol believing rumours that diamonds were in it. They had taken the idol to the banks of a canal in the district and dismantled it, but found no precious stones.
It was suspected that more people were involved in the theft, Circle Inspector Siva Ganesh said.
"We formed teams and launched a through inquiry. We collected information from locals and obtained clues that led to the arrest of the 15 people," he said.
The theft of such a heavy idol had sent shock waves among the devotees.
Temple officials, who lodged the complaint with police, had suspected involvement of a large number of people in the crime, saying it could not have been moved by a few.
The temple did not have a closed circuit TV system, police said adding further investigation was on to find out how the gang had carried away the idol.
