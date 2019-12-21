Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Court Sends 15 People Arrested in Daryaganj Violence to Two-day Judicial Custody

The protesters had been taken into custody after the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation turned violent and a private car parked at Subhash Marg, right outside the office of the DCP, was set ablaze.

News18.com

Updated:December 21, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
Delhi Court Sends 15 People Arrested in Daryaganj Violence to Two-day Judicial Custody
Police personnel attempt to douse a burning vehicle torched allegedly by protestors during a rally against CAA in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Friday (PTI)

New Delhi: Fifteen people arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area during a protest against the new citizenship law were sent to two-day judicial custody.

They were produced before a city court on Saturday. The police had sought 14 days' judicial custody of the arrested people.

One of those arrested claimed he was a juvenile. However, police said he is aged 23.

Earlier, police said about 40 people were detained following which massive crowd gathered outside the police station demanding their release. Those arrested have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing their duty, police said.

The protesters had been taken into custody after the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation turned violent and a private car parked at Subhash Marg, right outside the office of the DCP, was set ablaze.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse the protesters, resulting in injuries. Police, however, denied baton charging the protesters and using teargas, saying they used "mild force" and water cannon.

(With inputs from PTI)

