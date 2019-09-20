Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

15 Injured as Major Fire Breaks Out at Haldia Petrochemical Limited in West Bengal

The fire broke out at 11.15 am on Friday injuring 15 people at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
15 Injured as Major Fire Breaks Out at Haldia Petrochemical Limited in West Bengal
representative image (reuters)
Haldia: A major fire broke out at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited in West Bengal on Friday injuring 15 people, a senior police officer said.

The blaze that broke out at 11.15 am, was yet to be brought under control, Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The condition of three of the injured is "very serious", while the rest have suffered "moderate burns" the SP said.

Some of the injured were being brought to Kolkata for treatment, he said.

The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit. District Magistrate Partha Ghosh said, "I am not aware of the incident. I am busy with other things."

