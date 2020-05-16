15 Inmates, 1 Staffer of Delhi's Rohini Jail Test Positive After Contact With Infected Prisoner

Fifteen inmates of Delhi’s Rohini Jail and one staffer have tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with an infected prisoner.

DG Prisons Sandeep Goel said, “The Covid-19 test was conducted on 19 inmates of Rohini Jail. They all were sharing barrack with one inmate who tested positive earlier at DDU Hospital.”

The inmate who first tested positive is a rape accused. “The accused was in DDU Hospital for some intestinal problem for which he was operated upon on May 10. He was tested for Covid-19 as well,” prison sources confirmed. The inmate’s report came on May 13. After his report suggested he was positive, the test inside Rohini jail was also conducted.

Of the 19, 15 inmates have tested positive. Five jail staff also underwent the test out of which one staff has been found positive who has been quarantined at home. Other staff who were in close contact have also been sent for home quarantine.

All those who have tested positive are asymptomatic, said Goel. “The inmates who have tested positive have been separated from others. They have been kept in isolation quarantine barrack,” said Goel.

Talking about the precautions being taken by the prison authorities, Goel said regular medical screening of all the inmates is already being done and it will continue. Disinfection/sanitisation process is also being done. All necessary action as per medical protocol is being taken.