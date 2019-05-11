15 Killed after Speeding Bus Collides with Jeep in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Several Hurt

Fifteen people travelling in a jeep were killed when a speeding private bus collided with the vehicle in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said.Another six passengers in the ill-fated jeep sustained injuries and have been hospitalised, police said. The injured were shifted to Kurnool government hospital for treatment. 13 people died in the spot and two in the hospital.The victims, all related to each other, were identified as villagers of Ramavaram in Gadwal district of neighbouring Telangana state. They were returing home after attending a marriage when the mishap took place. Some passengers in the bus received minor injuries, police said.Telangana Chief Minister K Chadrasekhar Rao, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and leader of the Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the accident."A Volvo bus approaching in high speed crossed the divider and hit the jeep" a local person in the spot said."The jeep was badly mangled and many other passengers were trapped inside.We have pulled out four injured passengers so far and shifted them to the government hospital in Kurnool for treatment," a senior police official said over phone.Police fear the toll could increase.Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa spoke to Kurnool district Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa and enquired about the accident. He asked the SP to ensure better medical care to the injured passengers.