15 Killed as Tractor-Trolley Falls into Canal in Telangana
The tractor-trolley driver lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction falling into the Musi River.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Hyderabad: Fourteen women and a child were killed while seven others injured when a tractor-trolley fell into a canal in neighbouring Yadadri district on Sunday, police said.
The tractor driver apparently lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The tractor-trolley fell into the Musi river canal near Laxmapuram village at around 10 AM, they said.
Over 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred.
"The deceased include 14 women and a child. At least seven others who were injured in the mishap have been rushed to a nearby hospital," Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ramesh, who is monitoring rescue operation, told PTI over phone.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
