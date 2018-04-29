16 Killed, Several Injured in Twin Road Accidents in Madhya Pradesh

At least 15 people were killed in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while several others were injured.Seven persons were killed and 26 others injured when a passenger bus hit two motorcycles and fell in a dry culvert near Dhamania village in Mandsaur district.Among the deceased, four were bus passengers while three were riding the two motorcycles, said District Collector OP Shrivastava.He said the bus was headed towards Bhanpura when the mishap occurred on Sunday morning.In another incident, at least nine persons sitting on the roadside were crushed to death when a cement bags-laden truck overturned and fell on them near Mankhedi village in Jabalpur district. Three others are critically injured, police said.An eyewitness claimed that one of the tyres of the truck burst after which the speeding vehicle lost balance. Many who were hit by the truck were trapped under the cement bags and were rescued by the locals."As per initial information, eight persons sitting under trees along the roadside near the village were killed when a truck loaded with cement bags overturned and fell on them," said Patan Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Arvind Singh.The Jabalpur district administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the Jabalpur accident.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the deaths.(With PTI inputs)