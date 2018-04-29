English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
16 Killed, Several Injured in Twin Road Accidents in Madhya Pradesh
At least eight persons sitting on the roadside were crushed to death when a cement bags-laden truck overturned and fell on them near Mankhedi village in Jabalpur district.
Onlookers gather around the passenger bus which was met with an accident and overturned in Mandsaur on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Mandsaur/Jabalpur: At least 15 people were killed in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while several others were injured.
Seven persons were killed and 26 others injured when a passenger bus hit two motorcycles and fell in a dry culvert near Dhamania village in Mandsaur district.
Among the deceased, four were bus passengers while three were riding the two motorcycles, said District Collector OP Shrivastava.
He said the bus was headed towards Bhanpura when the mishap occurred on Sunday morning.
In another incident, at least nine persons sitting on the roadside were crushed to death when a cement bags-laden truck overturned and fell on them near Mankhedi village in Jabalpur district. Three others are critically injured, police said.
An eyewitness claimed that one of the tyres of the truck burst after which the speeding vehicle lost balance. Many who were hit by the truck were trapped under the cement bags and were rescued by the locals.
"As per initial information, eight persons sitting under trees along the roadside near the village were killed when a truck loaded with cement bags overturned and fell on them," said Patan Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Arvind Singh.
The Jabalpur district administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the Jabalpur accident.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the deaths.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
Seven persons were killed and 26 others injured when a passenger bus hit two motorcycles and fell in a dry culvert near Dhamania village in Mandsaur district.
Among the deceased, four were bus passengers while three were riding the two motorcycles, said District Collector OP Shrivastava.
He said the bus was headed towards Bhanpura when the mishap occurred on Sunday morning.
In another incident, at least nine persons sitting on the roadside were crushed to death when a cement bags-laden truck overturned and fell on them near Mankhedi village in Jabalpur district. Three others are critically injured, police said.
An eyewitness claimed that one of the tyres of the truck burst after which the speeding vehicle lost balance. Many who were hit by the truck were trapped under the cement bags and were rescued by the locals.
"As per initial information, eight persons sitting under trees along the roadside near the village were killed when a truck loaded with cement bags overturned and fell on them," said Patan Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Arvind Singh.
The Jabalpur district administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the Jabalpur accident.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the deaths.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film