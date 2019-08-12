Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

15-Km-Long Tricolour Unfurled by Forming Human Chain in Chhattisgarh

Thousands of people, including those belonging to 35 social organisations across the state, and students from various schools created a human chain while holding the 15-km long tricolour.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
15-Km-Long Tricolour Unfurled by Forming Human Chain in Chhattisgarh
Students hold the 15-km-long tricolour in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Loading...

Raipur: Thousands of students and members of several social organisations unfurled a 15-km long national flag by forming a human chain in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday, ahead of the Independence day.

The event, organised by Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam Foundation, entered the Champions Book of World Records (for the longest tricolour), a statement issued by government public relations department here said.

Thousands of people, including those belonging to 35 social organisations across the state, and students from various schools created a human chain while holding the 15-km long tricolour from Amapara Chowk to Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, it said.

In the valedictory ceremony of the event, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel felicitated the families of martyrs, it said.

On the occasion, former chief ministers Raman Singh and Ajit Jogi, state cabinet ministers, MLAs and other public representatives were present.

At the end of the programme, representatives of the Champions Book of World Records made the announcement of world record and handed over the certificate to the organiser, the statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram