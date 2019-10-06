In Detention for Two Months, Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah Meets 15-Member NC Delegation at Srinagar Residence

Jammu: A 15-member National Conference (NC) delegation on Sunday met party president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah at his Srinagar residence. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference had on Thursday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow a delegation of senior party leaders from Jammu to meet the NC president and vice-president.

In a resolution unanimously adopted at the meeting, the National Conference leaders pledged to strengthen bonds of communal harmony, unity, togetherness and inclusive democratic polity a long-cherished agenda set for the state by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the spokesman said.

"It also pledged to strive for strengthening the bonds of unity so that the pristine glory of Jammu and Kashmir is restored. The meeting placed on record the role played by the National Conference during most testing times in maintaining and sustaining democratic and secular ethos of the state and pledged to work to safeguard the interests of the people of the state so that they are not deprived of rights and privileges," he said.

While reiterating that dissent was the core of democracy, NC leaders expressed concern over the situation in the state. It sought immediate release of all the political leaders, withdrawal of restrictions on free movement and expression, and ensuring liberty by restoring democracy, the spokesman said.

The party leaders had expressed anguish over continued detention of senior leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, as also the other top leaders of the mainstream political parties, he added.

The adviser to the J&K Governor, Farooq Khan, had earlier said that political leaders of Kashmir will be "released one by one" after analysis of every individual. The statement came after the detention of all political leaders in Jammu came to an end on Wednesday ahead of the Block Development Council elections on October 24.

Nearly 400 political leaders were either detained or placed under house arrest as the Centre ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Over 250 petitions have been filed against the preventive detention orders against prominent political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court against the detentions.

