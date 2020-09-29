15-month-old Baby Dies after Being Hit by Motorcycle in Kerala's Balaramapuram

A 15-month-old toddler was killed after she was hit by a motorcycle outside her home in Kerala’s Balaramapuram on Saturday. The baby sustained grievous injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital where she passed away later that night.

According to Balaramapuram police officials, the gate of the house was not latched, resulting in the toddler wandering off from the compound and out on the road when the motorcycle hit her. The parents of the toddler were inside the house at the time of the incident.

The toddler, named Nakshatra, was first rushed to a private hospital in Killipalam, but was further referred to another hospital in Chakka district. She was found to be Covid-19 positive and was transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police officials, the toddler’s father and grandfather were in home quarantine when the incident took place. Based on this, a Covid-19 test was conducted on the child and her results came out positive, the police added. This, in turn, prompted the authorities to conduct Covid-19 tests on the toddler’s parents and grandfather, which, too, turned out positive.

The Balaramapuram police have lodged a case of negligible driving against the motorcycle rider under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, the toddler’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Her parents and grandfather, who were found to be Covid-19 positive, are receiving further treatment at the same hospital. The father of the baby runs a ration shop dealership in the region and the couple are also parents to a four-year-old boy.

Earlier in the month, a two-year-old drowned in the sea and died in Alappuzha district when the mother was taking a selfie with two other children. The child’s body was found following two days of extensive search after it was washed away.