The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that 15 more countries will now recognise India’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate. The new additions include Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Nepal, Nicaragua, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry issued guidelines for internation arrivals from countries that have agreement with India on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines and countries which presently do not have such an agreement with India, but exempt Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines.

On the basis of reciprocity, the travelers from all such countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians are allowed certain relaxations on arrival (Category A countries), the guidelines read.

If a traveler is fully vaccinated and coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine. They shall self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post arrival.

If partially or not vaccinated, the travellers need to undertake measures which include submission of sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, home quarantine for seven days, re-test on the eighth day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitor of their health for next 7 days.

“Fifteen days must have elapsed since completion of COVID-19 vaccination schedule," the guidelines said.

Travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk, will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post arrival. This is applicable to travellers from all countries including Countries with which reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines also exist.

