15 New COVID-19 Cases Push Assam S Tally To 2,17,585

Guwahati, Mar 2: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,585 as 15 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,093 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported on the day, it said.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.16 per cent against total testing of 68,78,793 samples so far. The state currently has 285 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,14, 860 people have recovered from the disease including 14 on Tuesday.

The NHM further said a total of 2,20,340 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state and 30,792 persons have got the second dose of the vaccine.

