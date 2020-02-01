Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

15 Men Who Sexually Assaulted Minor Girl over 7 Months in Tamil Nadu Convicted by Special Court

The special judge will pronounce the quantum of sentencing for all the 15 convicts on February 3.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:February 1, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
15 Men Who Sexually Assaulted Minor Girl over 7 Months in Tamil Nadu Convicted by Special Court
Representative image.

Chennai: A special court set up to hear cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act on Saturday held 15 of the 16 accused who were convicted for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old-girl for seven consecutive months two years ago. One of the accused was let off as the charges against him were not proven.

The special judge will pronounce the quantum of sentencing for all the 15 convicts on February 3.

All the 16 accused were brought to the special court in the Madras High Court amid tight security. After they were taken inside the courtroom, the door was shut and entry to journalists was prohibited.

The incident came to light in July 2018 when the victim, who had a hearing disability, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who had come home for a holiday.

The older sister then filed a complaint with the police, saying that 17 people working at the apartment complex where the victim stayed had raped her for seven months between January and July that year. However, one of the accused, Babu, died while the trial was underway.

All the accused, aged between 25 and 66, included security guards, plumbers and the housekeeping staff. The accused mixed sedatives in soft drinks and offered it to the victim and sexually assaulted her.

In September 2018, the police booked the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 9 (aggravated sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Chennai Police Commissioner AK Vishwanathan had also issued orders to detain all the 17 accused under the Goondas Act in order to prevent them from being let off on bail.

While the special court convicted 15 offenders, State councillor Ramesh appealed to the judge to grant the maximum punishment to the prime accused, Ravikumar, and three of his accomplices — Suresh, Abhishek and Palani.

(With inputs from Varsha H)

| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
