15 People Feared Dead, Say Police as Firecrackers Cause Major Blast in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: Several youths are feared dead as a firecracker explosion rocked a religious procession in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday, police said.

SSP Dhruv Dahiya said eyewitness said 14-15 people may have died in the explosion, which he said was accidental. Most of those killed in the accident were in the 18-19 age group, the officer said.

Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during the 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran. The firecrackers exploding also caused the tractor trolley to explode, the cops said.

The high quality of potassium in the crackers resulted in a high impact blast leaving several youths, who were bursting the crackers, dead. At least three injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.