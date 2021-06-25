15 Rescued From Ranchi Airport, Couple Arrested For Human Trafficking

Human trafficking in Jharkhand shows no sign of slowing down even after multiple crackdowns by the police and administration. On Thursday, an attempt to traffic 15 individuals from Ranchi to Jammu was busted by the police, who apprehended the culprits at the Ranchi airport. Eleven among the fifteen were minors.

The police were tipped off about a large group of youngsters travelling from Ranchi to Jammu along with a couple and their three children. The husband’s name is Rajiv Ganju, and as per police reports, he is a resident of Chandwa village in Latehar. All the trafficked individuals are also from the same area, the police said.

The minors are all aged between 15 and 16. According to one of them, Ganju had fed them dreams of a better life in Jammu, which made them eager to travel with him. However, they had no clue what was in store for them once they got there.

Post the rescue, all 15 victims were brought to the Kotwali police station where a preliminary FIR was lodged against Ganju and his wife. While the minors were returned to an orphanage, the police are digging deeper to see whether this could be a part of a bigger human trafficking racket.

