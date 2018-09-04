15 Special Teams Formed to Crack Theft Case from Nizam's Museum

Fifteen special teams have been formed as part of the probe to crack the theft case of antique items, including a gold tiffin box and a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, from the Nizam's Museum at Purani Haveli here, police said Tuesday.Police, quoting a complaint lodged by the museum authorities, said the theft took place on Sunday night from the third gallery of the museum.They said the antique items — a gold tiffin box, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon, belong to the seventh Nizam.Asked about the progress of investigation,a senior police official told PTI "We are working on that (case)... 15 special teams have been formed to detect it. It's an open investigation and all angles are being verified".On reports that the stolen antiques could fetch up to Rs 50 crore at international auctions, the official said "the complainant has not mentioned the worth of the stolen items. Specific value cannot be put"Asked if they suspect the role of any insiders or professional thieves, the official said further investigations are on and they were examining CCTV footage.A security official earlier said guards opened the room in the third gallery Monday morning and noticed that the gold tiffin box was missing, along with the cup, a saucer and a spoon, following which they informed police."The ventilator on the first floor was broken open and the burglars gained entry using a rope. They made away with a gold tiffin box, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon," he said.The Nizam's Museum showcases the collection of Nizam Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam and also his father's (sixth Nizams) wardrobe. The galleries at the museum stock silver and gold artifacts and replicas of landmark constructions.