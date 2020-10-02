15 Suffer Burns, Two Serious Condition as Fire Breaks at KPCL Power Plant in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least 15 people sustained burns, two of them seriously, when a fire broke out due to an oil spill in the power generation unit of the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited at Yelahanka in the city on Friday morning, the KPCL said. All the 15 people have been hospitalised, the company said in a statement.

"Two employees sustained major injuries in the fire, while the remaining 13 employees suffered minor injuries...there are no fatalities," the KPCL said. According to the KPCL, the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility for the construction and pilot testing of the project, which is nearing completion.

The project was to be handed over to the corporation for further running and maintenance once the clinical trials were successful, the company said. While conducting trials on October 2, the fire was caused by an oil spill in the bearing. The fire was extinguished and the situation was brought under control, the KPCL added.

"It was not a blast as has been projected but a fire incident caused by the leakage of fuel in the power plant," a police officer told PTI. Fire fighters inside the plant brought the fire under control, he added.