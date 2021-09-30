15 Trains Originating From Indore to be Get LHB Coaches

In good news for travellers in Madhya Pradesh, the railways will equip more than 15 trains with the ergonomical Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The new rakes will make the journey more comfortable for passengers while also reducing the travel time. The LHB coaches-equipped trains can zoom past at 110 kmph. The trains will pick up the maximum speed after crossing Nagda town.

The railway administration has decided to replace the existing coaches of all trains running from Indore. Indore-Howrah Express will ferry passengers in new rakes from October 2. Indore-Patna and Shanti Express trains are next in line for the modification.

It is to be noted that several trains originating from Indore are already running with LHB coaches. Indore-Amritsar Express, Indore-Chandigarh Express, Indore-Delhi Express and Avantika Express are some of the trains with LHB coaches.

But now, according to the Railway officials, all trains from Indore are being equipped with LHB coaches. Shanti Express, Indore-Bilaspur Express, Indore-Patna Express, Indore-Bikaner Express and Indore-Rewa Express are among those trains whose coaches are yet to be replaced with LHB rakes.

The LHB coaches are designed with German technology and are built of stainless steel. The central buffer calling (CBC) system in LHB coaches does not let coaches overlap during an accident.

Railway Passenger Amenities Committee’s former member Nagesh Namjoshi said that LHB coaches offer both maximum speed of 110 kmph, and ensure a comfortable journey for the passengers. The sleeper coaches of LHB rakes have 80 seats each, while a 3rd AC coach has 72 seats.

Meanwhile, the Indore-Daund special train met with an accident on Monday. Two of its coaches derailed at Lonavala hill town station in Pune. While there were no casualties reported, the traffic movement on the route was affected for nearly five hours.

