15 Vehicles Torched in UP's Mau During Anti-Citizenship Act Stir; Cops Use Tear Gas, Fire in Air
The incident occurred in Dakshintola area of Mau. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi reminded that Section 144 of CrPC is already implemented in the district.
Policemen stand guard near Jamia Millia Islamia following the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI)
Mau: Protesters torched 15 vehicles as a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent here on Monday, prompting the police to fire in air.
The incident occurred in Dakshintola area of Mau. Police used tear gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation after protesters set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said senior officials are on the spot. "The mob has been dispersed. Section 144 of CrPC is already implemented in the district," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Shines and Sparkles in Green Lehenga Choli, Posts Funny Shayari with Picture
- Ira Khan Looks Stunning in Thigh-high Slit Backless Gown, See Pics
- Trishala Dutt Shares Holiday Greeting for Her Insta Fam, Maanayata Dutt Sends Her Love
- New Mobile Number Portability Rules Are in Place: Everything You Need to Know
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges