Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

15 Vehicles Torched in UP's Mau During Anti-Citizenship Act Stir; Cops Use Tear Gas, Fire in Air

The incident occurred in Dakshintola area of Mau. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi reminded that Section 144 of CrPC is already implemented in the district.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
15 Vehicles Torched in UP's Mau During Anti-Citizenship Act Stir; Cops Use Tear Gas, Fire in Air
Policemen stand guard near Jamia Millia Islamia following the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI)

Mau: Protesters torched 15 vehicles as a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent here on Monday, prompting the police to fire in air.

The incident occurred in Dakshintola area of Mau. Police used tear gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation after protesters set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said senior officials are on the spot. "The mob has been dispersed. Section 144 of CrPC is already implemented in the district," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram