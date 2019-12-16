15 Vehicles Torched in UP's Mau During Anti-Citizenship Act Stir; Cops Use Tear Gas, Fire in Air

Mau: Protesters torched 15 vehicles as a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent here on Monday, prompting the police to fire in air.

The incident occurred in Dakshintola area of Mau. Police used tear gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation after protesters set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said senior officials are on the spot. "The mob has been dispersed. Section 144 of CrPC is already implemented in the district," he said.

