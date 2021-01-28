15 Villages in Haryana Ask Protesting Farmers to Vacate Highway Due to Power, Water Supply Woes

After violence witnessed at Red fort by many farmers protesting against the Centre's agri reforms, a group of villages in Haryana's Rewari have asked protesters to vacate a nearby highway.

Farmers have been camping on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near the Masani barrage in Karnal, Rewari in protest against the farm laws for nearly two months. But now, locals have stepped up and asked them to leave due to problems faced in supply of electricity and water.

NDTV reports that on Wednesday, residents of 15 villages around the Masani barrage held a panchayat on the issue. They reached the area and demanded that the farmers leave. Later, police had to intervene and stop the argument.

A senior police officer told NDTV that some sarpanches from Rewari had come with objections about farmers jamming the highway. He said the police held talks with both sides and it was suggested to locals that they take the NH-17 if they wished to travel to Delhi.

The villagers have complained of "endless trouble" due to the protests. They say their supply of electricity and water is hindered along with their freedom to move due to the blockade on the highway. Locals say the standing crop in fields is also suffering.

They also termed the events of Republic day as "shameful".

The farmers' tractor rally turned violent on Republic Day when farmers reached Red Fort, broke barricades, climbed the ramparts of the monument and hoisted a religious flag. Over 300 cops were injured in the incident and 22 FIRs were filed. The Delhi Police has also named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with the incident.