15-year-old Taken into Custody for Posting Photo on 'Bois Locker Room', Delhi Cops Probe Online Chats

New Delhi: Accused of objectifying minor girls and planning 'gang rapes' on Instagram, a 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody by Delhi Police Cyber Cell after they took suo motu cognizance of the matter and filed an FIR.

The Instagram group, 'Bois Locker Room', allegedly involving a group of teenage boys from prominent South Delhi schools, created a storm on social media on Sunday when a user leaked the chats, including obscene images of around 15-16 girls. Details of some of the group members' accounts were also shared by this user.

An Indian Express report quoted a senior police officer as saying that on Monday they found out that the administration of a prominent private school had filed a complaint at Saket police station.

"In their complaint, school authorities requested police to investigate the incident. Police, using technical surveillance, got the registered number of the 15-year-old, who had allegedly shared a photograph on the group. His phone was switched off. After finding his address, he was apprehended on Monday evening," the officer was quoted.

The report stated that police have so far found that some students of leading South Delhi schools created the Instagram group in the last week of March and started adding their friends. "A few members are in college. Some of the teens allegedly started sharing photos posted by schoolgirls on their Instagram accounts, and passing sexually explicit comments," an officer said, adding that the purported chats also included threats of sexual violence.

So far, names of four private schools from South Delhi and one from Noida have been linked to the group.

DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy was quoted as saying by IE: "After we came to know, we registered an FIR under Sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the IT Act. We are probing the matter and collecting all technical evidence."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365