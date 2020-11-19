Next Story
15-year-old Boy Electrocuted to Death after Climbing Over Goods Train to Take Selfie in Tirunelveli
- Last Updated: November 19, 2020, 18:07 IST
Tragedy stuck a teen here on Thursday when he was electrocuted after climbing atop a goods train to click a selfie, police said. According to police, 15 year-old M Ganeshwar was the son of a state government quality inspector who was inspecting food grains transported here by a goods train at the railway junction here.
The boy, who had accompanied his father, climbed on the train on a different platform, ignorant of the high tension wire running above, to click a picture of his self. He came in contact with the live wire with 25,000 volts and died instantly, police said.
His body was sent for a post mortem.