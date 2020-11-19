News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

15-year-old Boy Electrocuted to Death after Climbing Over Goods Train to Take Selfie in Tirunelveli

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The boy, who had accompanied his father, climbed on the train on a different platform, ignorant of the high tension wire running above, to click a picture of his self. He came in contact with the live wire with 25,000 volts and died instantly, police said.

Tragedy stuck a teen here on Thursday when he was electrocuted after climbing atop a goods train to click a selfie, police said. According to police, 15 year-old M Ganeshwar was the son of a state government quality inspector who was inspecting food grains transported here by a goods train at the railway junction here.

The boy, who had accompanied his father, climbed on the train on a different platform, ignorant of the high tension wire running above, to click a picture of his self. He came in contact with the live wire with 25,000 volts and died instantly, police said.

His body was sent for a post mortem.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...