Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

15-year-old Boy Held for Raping Six-year-old Girl in Maharashtra's Thane

The incident is said to have taken place on Monday when the survivor went for her classes. She later returned home crying and informed her parents about what had happened.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
15-year-old Boy Held for Raping Six-year-old Girl in Maharashtra's Thane
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com

Thane: A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a minor girl in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The boy's sister used to take tuition classes at their home in Kalyan township where the six-year-old victim would come to study, senior police inspector Balaji Phandhare said.

On Monday, when the victim went for her classes, the accused, taking advantage of no one else present at home at that time, allegedly raped her, he said. The victim later returned home crying and informed

about the incident to her parents, who lodged a police complaint against the accused, the official said.

The boy was taken into custody by the police and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The accused was on Tuesday produced before a court which ordered him to be lodged at a remand home, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram