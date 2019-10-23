15-year-old Boy Held for Raping Six-year-old Girl in Maharashtra's Thane
The incident is said to have taken place on Monday when the survivor went for her classes. She later returned home crying and informed her parents about what had happened.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Thane: A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a minor girl in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The boy's sister used to take tuition classes at their home in Kalyan township where the six-year-old victim would come to study, senior police inspector Balaji Phandhare said.
On Monday, when the victim went for her classes, the accused, taking advantage of no one else present at home at that time, allegedly raped her, he said. The victim later returned home crying and informed
about the incident to her parents, who lodged a police complaint against the accused, the official said.
The boy was taken into custody by the police and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The accused was on Tuesday produced before a court which ordered him to be lodged at a remand home, he added.
