GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

15-Year-old Boy Sodomised by Two in UP; Video Uploaded on Social Media

The incident took place in Mathura village which comes under the jurisdiction of Charthawal police station.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
15-Year-old Boy Sodomised by Two in UP; Video Uploaded on Social Media
Image for representative purpose only.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar, Nov 4 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by two men who also recorded the video of the act and circulated it on social media, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in Mathura village which comes under the jurisdiction of Charthawal police station.

A case was registered in the matter and one person was arrested, SHO Manoj Kumar said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the other accused.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...