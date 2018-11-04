English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15-Year-old Boy Sodomised by Two in UP; Video Uploaded on Social Media
The incident took place in Mathura village which comes under the jurisdiction of Charthawal police station.
Image for representative purpose only.
Muzaffarnagar, Nov 4 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by two men who also recorded the video of the act and circulated it on social media, police said Sunday.
A case was registered in the matter and one person was arrested, SHO Manoj Kumar said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the other accused.
