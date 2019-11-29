15-Year-Old Child Bride Allegedly Abducted, Raped by Man She Was Married to in Rajasthan

Kota: A 15-year-old child bride was allegedly abducted and raped in Rajasthan's Bundi district by the man to whom she had been married off some years ago, police said.

The police rescued the girl on Thursday and were trying to trace the 20-year-old man and his companions.

The class 9 student was on her way to school along with other children on Wednesday, when the man and some other youths in a van stopped her.

Police said she was pulled into the van and driven away.

The minimum legal age for marriage in the country for women is 18 years and 21 years for men.

The man was angry at his in-laws for not sending the girl to his home even after years of marriage due to which he abducted her and held her captive in a room where he allegedly raped her, police said.

The minor was rescued on Thursday and sent for medical examination in the evening, they said.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case of abduction and rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the accused man and his two friends.

The matter is being investigated and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.

The statement of the victim under Section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure will be recorded before the magistrate later in the day, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.