15-Year-old Dalit Girl Abducted, Raped by Five Men For Over a Month in UP's Ballia
The victim managed to escape and returned home on November 21. She narrated her ordeal to her family members after which her uncle lodged an FIR against five persons.
Representative image.
Ballia (UP): A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five people for over a month in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.
The girl was abducted on October 16 and taken to Panipat in Haryana and allegedly raped, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.
Out of the five, one of the accused, who hailed from the victim's village under Maniyar police station area, has been arrested, the ASP said.
The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.
