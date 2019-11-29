Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

15-Year-old Dalit Girl Abducted, Raped by Five Men For Over a Month in UP's Ballia

The victim managed to escape and returned home on November 21. She narrated her ordeal to her family members after which her uncle lodged an FIR against five persons.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
15-Year-old Dalit Girl Abducted, Raped by Five Men For Over a Month in UP's Ballia
Representative image.

Ballia (UP): A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five people for over a month in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

The girl was abducted on October 16 and taken to Panipat in Haryana and allegedly raped, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

The victim managed to escape and returned home on November 21. She narrated her ordeal to her family members after which her uncle lodged an FIR against five persons.

Out of the five, one of the accused, who hailed from the victim's village under Maniyar police station area, has been arrested, the ASP said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram