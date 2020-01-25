Take the pledge to vote

15-year-old Dalit Girl Gang-raped in Haryana's Panipat

The girl was going to tuition centre on her scooter on Friday evening when two men waylaid her and then took her to a secluded place in their car.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
15-year-old Dalit Girl Gang-raped in Haryana's Panipat
Chandigarh: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Haryana's Panipat district, police said on Saturday.

The girl was going to tuition centre on her scooter on Friday evening when two men waylaid her and then took her to a secluded place in their car, an official of the Model Town police station said.

She was given something laced with sedatives before being gang-raped the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act was registered against the two accused, police said.

