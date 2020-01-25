- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
15-year-old Dalit Girl Gang-raped in Haryana's Panipat
The girl was going to tuition centre on her scooter on Friday evening when two men waylaid her and then took her to a secluded place in their car.
Image for representation.
Chandigarh: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Haryana's Panipat district, police said on Saturday.
The girl was going to tuition centre on her scooter on Friday evening when two men waylaid her and then took her to a secluded place in their car, an official of the Model Town police station said.
She was given something laced with sedatives before being gang-raped the official said.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act was registered against the two accused, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Won't be Surprised if I Woke Up with Kartik Aaryan in Bed, Says Alaya F
- Panga Gets Sandwiched Between Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji at the Box Office
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- Trump Trolled for Sharing 'Ridiculous' Meme with Photoshopped Image of Obama Spying on Him
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu