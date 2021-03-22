15-year-old Enmity Between 2 UP Families Results in Blood Bath, 7 Persons Killed So Far

Bulandshahr: Seven people lost their lives during a clash between two families in Dhanora, a village in Kakod Kotwali police station, Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar on Sunday.

According to police, the enmity between the two families goes back to 15 years. Last year, Kalicharan, father of Dharampal Singh, was shot dead. The UP police had after the incident deployed a gunner to protect the rest of the family members but indiscriminate firing that took place on Sunday once again lead to agitation and attack on four members of the family.

The victims received grave injuries and have been admitted in Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. The gunner deployed for the protection of the family also received a bullet injury. While one injured person, identified as Dharampal Singh, is in a critical condition, his 32-year-old died in the clash.

Police said the incident took place when Dharampal Singh, his wife and two sons went to a farm on Sunday to get fodder. When they were returning home in an Innova car, two unidentified bikers fired at them. Bulandshahar SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said people belonging to the same family have been attacked again.

According to police the rivalry between Dharampal and Amit’s family goes back to 2005 when Dharamapal’s mother and servant were allegedly murdered by the members of Amit’s family. In 2007, two years after the killings, Amit’s mother and maternal uncle were murdered and Dharampal’s family was accused of the deaths.