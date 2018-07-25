English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
15-Year-Old Gang-raped in Front of Her Mother in UP’s Kannauj
The heinous incident took place in Pratappur village in Kannauj. Police said a woman and her daughter were on their way to meet her son, who is in Kannauj district jail, when they were offered lift by four men in an SUV.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Lucknow: A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped in a moving SUV in front of her mother in UP’s Kannauj district on Tuesday.
The heinous incident took place in Pratappur village in Kannauj. Police said a woman and her daughter were on their way to meet her son, who is in Kannauj district jail, when they were offered lift by four men in an SUV. On the way, they were offered lift by four men in a SUV. The minor was raped inside the car and then dumped near Pratappur village.
A case has been registered at Gursahaiganj police station and the girl has undergone a medical examination at Kannauj district hospital.
Superintendent of police Keshav Chandra Goswami said the statements of the girl and the mother have been recorded and an operation is on to nab the accused.
Also Watch
The heinous incident took place in Pratappur village in Kannauj. Police said a woman and her daughter were on their way to meet her son, who is in Kannauj district jail, when they were offered lift by four men in an SUV. On the way, they were offered lift by four men in a SUV. The minor was raped inside the car and then dumped near Pratappur village.
A case has been registered at Gursahaiganj police station and the girl has undergone a medical examination at Kannauj district hospital.
Superintendent of police Keshav Chandra Goswami said the statements of the girl and the mother have been recorded and an operation is on to nab the accused.
Also Watch
-
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Modify Your Mahindar Thar SUV into a ‘Black Hawk’ for Rs 4.99 Lakh
- Bharat: Is That Game Of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister on the Sets of Salman Khan-Starrer? Fans Think So
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...