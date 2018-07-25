GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
15-Year-Old Gang-raped in Front of Her Mother in UP’s Kannauj

The heinous incident took place in Pratappur village in Kannauj. Police said a woman and her daughter were on their way to meet her son, who is in Kannauj district jail, when they were offered lift by four men in an SUV.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 25, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Lucknow: A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped in a moving SUV in front of her mother in UP’s Kannauj district on Tuesday.

The heinous incident took place in Pratappur village in Kannauj. Police said a woman and her daughter were on their way to meet her son, who is in Kannauj district jail, when they were offered lift by four men in an SUV. On the way, they were offered lift by four men in a SUV. The minor was raped inside the car and then dumped near Pratappur village.

A case has been registered at Gursahaiganj police station and the girl has undergone a medical examination at Kannauj district hospital.

Superintendent of police Keshav Chandra Goswami said the statements of the girl and the mother have been recorded and an operation is on to nab the accused.

