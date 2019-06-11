English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped in UP's Shamli
According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, she was abducted from outside her residence and raped by the two accused in a nearby field.
Representational Image.
Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Khandrauli village under Kandhla police station area on Monday. The minor was found lying unconscious in a field, they said. A case has been registered against two men, identified as Suhail and Soman. They are absconding and efforts are underway to nab them, Station House Officer S K Vishnoi said.
According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, she was abducted from outside her residence and raped by the two accused in a nearby field. The minor has been sent for a medical examination, the police said.
Security has been tightened in the village and additional police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure, they said.
