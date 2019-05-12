Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

15-year-old Girl Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Building at Mumbai's Dadar Police Colony

The flames erupted at around 1.40 pm on the third floor of the five-storey building and several electrical installations and household items were gutted.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
15-year-old Girl Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Building at Mumbai's Dadar Police Colony
Picture for representation only.
Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in Saitan Chowki police quarters in the premises of Mumbai's Dadar Police Colony on Sunday afternoon. The blaze erupted at around 1.40 pm and four fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The flames erupted in one of the quarters on the third floor of the five-storey building, an official at Dadar police station told PTI. Several electrical installations and household items were gutted. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on April 29, a major fire was reported from a Big Bazaar outlet in Matunga Road station area. There were no injuries or loss of life as the shopping centre was evacuated due to a timely alert by a security guard in the neighbouring building.

