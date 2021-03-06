15-year-old Girl Dies by Suicide in Mumbai, Police Probe On

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her 10-storey building in Dadar in Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 2pm and may have taken place after the Class X student had a minor argument with her mother, though all angles are being probed to find the exact cause for this extreme step, the Dadar police station official said.

"The girl stayed on the 7th floor of the building. She was rushed to KEM Hospital nearby where doctors declared her dead on arrival. No suicide note has been found. She collected the terrace keys from the wife of the housing society's chairperson claiming she wanted to dry clothes," he added.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)