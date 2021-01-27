15-Year-Old Girl from Satara Discovers She is Male, Undergoes Corrective Surgery

She had turned 15 but was yet to get her first period. Concerned, she approached a doctor only to find out that she was, in fact, a male.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Satara district has been diagnosed with a rare condition called Androgen insensitivity syndrome (AIS), a condition in which a person is born genetically male but has the physical traits of a woman.

The condition affects only four in 1 lakh people.

In a person suffering from AIS, androgen, a hormone found in large quantities in males, is suppressed and the secondary sex characteristics may or may not resemble that of a male’s.

The young girl was unable to menstruate because she does not have ovaries. She is currently undergoing corrective surgery to remain a female.

Dr Manish Machave, gynaecologist and endoscopic surgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, diagnosed and treated her. “She is diagnosed with partial AIS. In these cases, people can get a mix of male and female features. In this case, she did not develop breasts, her vaginal development is abnormal, and she does not have uterus and ovaries,” Dr Machave was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

She underwent surgery to remove her gonads or testes and also went through breast augmentation surgery. Once she turns 18, doctors will be performing laparoscopic vaginoplasty (surgical creation of the vagina), he added.

Dr Anupama Mane, breast surgeon from Ruby Hall Clinic, who performed the breast augmentation surgery for the girl said, “She was brought up as a girl and hence she wanted to remain so. Hormonal injections will be required for things like hair growth to stop. We are assisting her to complete her transition as a female. The medical treatment to give her feminine characteristics will go on for years.”

Post surgery she will be able to live a normal life as a female but will not be able to conceive as she does not have ovaries and uterus, the doctors said.