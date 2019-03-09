15-year-old Girl Gang-raped at Gunpoint in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four youths in a field at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.The incident occurred at a village in Mansoorpur area on Friday, the police said.According to a complaint, the teenager had gone to the fields to collect fodder when the four accused came and took her to nearby sugarcane field. The accused raped her at gunpoint and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone, a police officer said.The four youths are on the run and case has been registered under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said, adding that the medical report of the girl confirmed rape.