15-year-old Girl Gang-raped in Gurgaon Takes Lift from Passers-by, Raped Again

New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped twice in two separate incidents on July 30 in Haryana’s Punhana, the police said on Wednesday. Punhana comes under Gurgaon district in Haryana.

The incident came to light after the father of the 15-year-old victim lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that his daughter was kidnapped and raped by five men belonging to their locality, the Hindustan Times reported. A medical examination was also conducted and the police recorded the statement of the victim under Section 164 of the CrPC at the Nuh court on Tuesday.

The girl had revealed to her parents on Monday that on July 30, one of the suspects, who is known to her, kidnapped her and took her to an isolated place where he called two of his friends, said Station House Officer of Pulhana police station Kirshan Kumar.

“The girl, in her statement, said the acquaintance had called two of his friends, who raped her and threatened her with a countrymade pistol, against disclosing the incident to anyone. Later, she said that more people gathered near the spot. She asked two other men passing by in a car to drop her home, but instead, they also raped her and left her on the outskirts of the village,” HT quoted him as saying.

The victim’s father said that he found her in a state of trauma on July 31 near his old house. Initially, she did not inform them about the incident, but after her parents’ repeated insistence, she spoke of her harrowing time. It was only then that the parents approached the Punhana police station.

No missing complaint was filed when the girl did not return home on July 30, the police said.

A case under sections 34 (common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procreation of minor girl), 506 (threatening for life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The accused have also been booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and Section 6 of the POCSO Act,

The police have transferred the investigation to the women’s police station on Wednesday. “Teams were formed and raids have been conducted at suspected locations, but the accused are at large,” said Kumar.

