15-Year-old Girl Gang-raped in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri, One Held

Jammu & Kashmir police said that the main accused in the case has been arrested while further investigation is on.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
Jammu: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped after being kidnapped by a driver-conductor duo in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The main accused in the case was arrested and further investigation is on, a police official said.

He said on Monday afternoon a man from a village of the Thanamandi area lodged a written complaint against the driver and the conductor of a mini-bus, alleging that they kidnapped his minor daughter on Saturday when she had gone for some work in her village.

In his complaint, the man alleged that the accused took her to Rajouri in their vehicle and then back to the village Sunday night where they committed rape on her.

"Taking note of the complaint, a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including kidnapping and gang rape, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and investigation started," the official said.

He said the main accused has been arrested and the vehicle seized.

Further investigation is on to nab the other accused, the official said.
