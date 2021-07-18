Stepfather Rapes 15-year-old Girl in Punjab Village

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in a village in this district, police said on Sunday. The man allegedly raped his eldest stepdaughter at his house on July 16, they said.

The girl reported the incident to her mother, police said. The girl’s mother has four daughters and a son from her previous marriage, according to police. The man was later booked on rape charges, they said.

The accused has gone absconding, said Sub-Inspector Amarjit Kaurthe, who is the investigating officer of the case.

