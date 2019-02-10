English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15-year-old Orphan Raped by Foster Mother's 'Brother' in Chandigarh
After her parents’ death, the teen was given refuge by the woman who also adopted her. However, she was treated as a house help and burdened with all the chores.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her foster mother’s “brother” at her Chandigarh house was found strolling around in poor condition in Noida.
The girl was noticed by a passerby near the Sector 18 underpass in Noida a fortnight ago. The person then informed the Childline, an NGO, reported The Times of India.
The NGO immediately swung into action and rescued the girl. It produced her before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the latter sent her for counselling. It was only then when she revealed her ordeal.
Subsequently, the police were informed.
After her parents’ death, the teen was given refuge by the woman who also adopted her. However, she was treated as a house help and burdened with all the chores.
According to the police, she was initially hesitant to share all the facts, but around 15 days later she brought everything out in the open.
“She was earlier living with a woman who claimed to be her foster mother. At the same house lived a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her. The man identified as the victim’s foster mother’s brother,” a Childline official told TOI.
After persistent efforts of freeing herself, she finally managed to flee from Chandigarh and reached Gurgaon, where she stayed at another stranger’s place.
The police said that an FIR will be registered after the location in Chandigarh is inspected and identified as the spot of the alleged crime.
The medical examination of the girl is also pending.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
